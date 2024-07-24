CM Revanth Reddy assures of BT roads in thandas, four-lane roads from districts to Hyderabad

The Chief Minister said the previous government had upgraded thandas into gram panchayats, but had not taken any measure for their development.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 05:21 PM

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing the previous BRS government of neglecting tribal hamlets, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday informed the Assembly that a comprehensive plan would soon be prepared for the overall development of thandas in the State.

Responding to a question raised by Congress members on the upgradation of thandas into gram panchayats during Question Hour, the Chief Minister said the previous government had upgraded thandas into gram panchayats, but had not taken any measure for their development. The State government would soon lay BT roads connecting every thanda to district headquarters, he said, adding that from every district headquarters, a four lane road would be laid connecting Hyderabad.

Drinking water facility, power connections and schools would be provided in all thandas in the State, he said, adding that initiatives would be taken to improve connectivity in tribal hamlets. “People are not able to go to their villages due to bad roads. A lot of accidents are taking place due to the poor condition of the roads. Government has decided to improve all the roads in the State,”he informed.

Coming down heavily on BRS, the Chief Minister accused the previous government of neglecting thandas and not providing basic amenities to tribals. “BRS has just upgraded the tandas into GPs. It has not provided facilities in the newly created GPs. A large number of thandas do not have roads, drinking water, power and schools. We will provide all these facilities,” he said.

Congress member J Ramchander Naik informed that though thandas were upgraded as gram panchayats, the government had so far not recognised it as revenue panchayats due to which it was not getting facilities and benefits.

Panchayat Raj Minister Dansari Anasuya informed the House that the government was taking steps to improve facilities in the thandas and gram panchayats.