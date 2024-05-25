Telangana roasts amid rising temperatures

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: With the monsoon season still a couple of weeks away, Hyderabad is experiencing elevated heat, as temperatures spike across the state.

On Saturday, almost all places in the State capital experienced scorching temperatures above 40 degree Celsius. Miyapur topped the charts at 43 degree Celsius, followed closely by Musheerabad at 42.8 degree Celsius, and Uppal and Kukatpally at 42.6 degree Celsius.

In Telangana, mercury surpassed the 45°C mark in various areas, with Jagtial recording the highest temperature at a blistering 45.9°C, followed by Adilabad and Nirmal at 45.6°C, and Nizamabad at 45.3°C.

Meanwhile, isolated showers have been reported in various east and central Telangana districts. According to forecasts by the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected to occur in isolated areas across Telangana on Sunday. Moreover, in the next 48 hours, surface winds are anticipated to blow predominantly in Hyderabad.

“Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies/North- Westerlies with wind speeds around 08-12 kmph,” stated the release from IMD.

However, maximum temperatures are projected to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over the next five days. Telangana is expected to see temperatures in the range of 44 to 46 degree Celsius during this period, with Hyderabad experiencing temperatures between 42 and 44 degree Celsius.