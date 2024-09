Telangana: IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall in several districts

Issues red alert; affected districts include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 12:03 PM

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several districts across Telangana on Sunday as extremely heavy rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours.

The affected districts include Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahbubabad, and Jangaon.

The depression over north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts has intensified, moving west-northwestwards with a speed of 15 kmph. As of 0530 IST on Sunday, the depression is centered over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall as it moves across South Odisha and South Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at scattered places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Vikarabad districts.

Heavy rainfall anticipated at a few places in Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, and Medak districts.