Hyderabad Rains: Stifling daytime humidity and intense nighttime downpours mark new trend

The time that the rain gods chose to lash the city too has changed. While the day time get scattered and patchy rains with sweltering humidity persisting, heaviest of the downpours are hitting very late in the night or early in the morning.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 20 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Rain effected pics at Shaikpet Nala. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Of late, Hyderabad is facing an unusual rainfall pattern with above-average showers but a lack of the typical monsoon atmosphere.

The time that the rain gods chose to lash the city too has changed. While the day time get scattered and patchy rains with sweltering humidity persisting, heaviest of the downpours are hitting very late in the night or early in the morning. This pattern of heavy rains has been consistent for last few days.

Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services, attributes this unusual pattern to the absence of a significant weather system.

“The high temperatures and increased humidity over the past several days have contributed to this shift. Without a major weather system to steer rainfall during the day, local heating and moisture accumulation are driving cloud development, leading to thunderstorms during the late evening or night hours,” he explained.

The pattern could persist into the following week with an expected increase in rainfall intensity over northern and central parts of Telangana. By August 25, he says, the city and other districts in the state could experience significant daytime rainfall.

“A low-pressure area currently located over Bangladesh is predicted to intensify into a depression and move towards central India, including Vidarbha and neighboring regions, around August 24th or 25th,” Palawat adds.

Recent heavy showers have pushed most areas in Hyderabad from normal to excess rainfall levels. Khairatabad has recorded 574.3 mm of rainfall, exceeding its normal of 412.4 mm, while Nampally has reached 567.9 mm against a typical 398.1 mm. In contrast, Tirumalagiri continues to struggle with deficient rainfall, recording 306.9 mm against a normal of 411.1 mm.