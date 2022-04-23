Telangana: Rural innovator creates device to neutralise virus

By B. Krishna Mohan

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao unveils the Instashield Virus Killer.

Hyderabad: Mandaji Narasimha Chari, a rural scientist from Navipeta of Nizamabad district, earlier invented a technique to reuse tube lights that have reached their end of life stage. In the process, he got a patent for the technology. Now, he used that work to create a new device called ‘Instashield Virus Killer’.

As the name indicates, the device instantly kills viruses using a special wavelength light. The device is safe for humans as there is no use of UV light here. The device can be used for sanitising public spaces like schools, colleges, banks, offices, homes, meeting rooms, weddings, banquet halls and others, he said.

Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who unveiled the device on Saturday at his residence, lauded the effort of Narasimha in creating the device.

Narasimha said the device is now being manufactured in six sites and he is employing about 200 people. So far, about 15,000 units have been sold. He has an inventory of about 50,000 units. “We are getting good orders for the device and we are planning to increase the manufacturing capacity. We have space at the existing units and we have to just increase the manpower correspondingly,” he told Telangana Today. This venture has seen investment of about Rs 15 crore, he said. He declined offers from some companies for the technology and decided to take it mainstream. The device is now priced less than Rs 15,000.

Narasimha said he delved deep into the various aspects of the Covid virus. “We worked on the project for two years. This will protect public health from viruses,” he said adding that agencies like the CCMB, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Vimta and other laboratories have confirmed the efficacy of the device.

Narasimha did his BSC and later BTech (EEE) in the distance mode. “Distance mode of education suited me better. I saved time on travel and used that time to strengthen my grasp on the subject,” he said. He now lives in Budvel near Rajendranagar. He is taking online as well as offline orders from his home-office there. “The device kills viruses in a real quick time. There are no side effects,” he said adding CCMB and Telangana State Innovation Cell assisted him in the project.

“The device produces a specific wavelength that is sufficient to kill all the present and future viruses. The wavelengths can penetrate the walls too and neutralise the virus outside too, making the environment safe,” he said. The device consumes about three watt power, which is less than what a mobile charger unit consumes, he said.

