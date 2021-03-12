Telangana ryots creating history, says Harish Rao

Harish said the cultivation in one crore acres was made possible due to the completion of KLIS in record time by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that farmers of Telangana with the support of the State government have created history by cultivating paddy in one crore acre during the current Vanakalam and Yasangi crop periods. “No State has achieved such a feat in the past in India, and that indicates how the Telangana government has supported farming in the past six years, the Minister said.

Talking to reporters after presenting “Silk Vastrams” to the presiding deity at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala in Medak district on Thursday, Harish said the cultivation in one crore acres was made possible due to the completion of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) in record time by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that the Manjeera River will soon have Godavari water in it with the completion of the Sangareddy canal to impound Singur project, Harish Rao said Medak district will get sufficient irrigation water for both the crops once the canal is completed. Stating that Edupayala Temple has been seeing increased devotee influx year on year, he said the TRS government was also providing the required facilities at the temple. While a guest house is being constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore under RURBAN scheme, he said the government was also planning to build a convention centre here shortly.

Accusing successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh of neglecting Edupayala Temple, the Minister said the government will also build modern washrooms at a cost of Rs 50 lakhs for women devotees apart from constructing a Yagna Shala where Rutviks will perform regular Yagas. He said a police outpost had been set up, and a shopping complex and RTC bus station would also be constructed soon.

To keep the Ghanpur anicut located close to the temple full of water, to help the devotees have a holy dip, Rao has said that they instructed the irrigation authorities to release 0.35 TMCft of water from Singur. To shorten the distance to Edupayala, the Minister said the government was building a bridge across river Manjeera at Pothamsettipally in Kulcharam Mandal at a cost of Rs 36 crore.

Harish wished that Telangana will prosper and Edupayala will become a much better religious tourism place in the days to come. The Minster offered special prayers on the occasion. Meanwhile, the temple witnessed a huge turn out of devotees. Collector S Harish, MLAs M Padma Devendar Reddy, C Madan Reddy, Temple Executive Officer Sarapaka Srinivas and others were present.

