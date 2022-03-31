Telangana: SA-II exams timetable revised for classes I to IX

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

File photo used for representation purpose

Hyderabad: The State Council of Educational Research and Training, a wing of the School Education department, on Thursday revised the timetable for the Summative Assessment (SA) II exams for Classes I to IX.

The exams will now be conducted from April 16 to 22. Earlier, they were scheduled to be held from April 7 to 16.

The exams for Classes I to V will be held from 8 am to 10.30 am, Classes VI and VII from 8 am to 10.45 am, Class VIII from 11.30 am to 2.15 pm and Class IX from 8 am to 10.45 am (paper-I) and 11.30 pm to 2.15 pm (paper-II).

The results declaration and parent-teacher meeting are scheduled for April 23 which will be the last working. All the DEOs were instructed to take necessary action and conduct and monitor the SA II exams by visiting the field.