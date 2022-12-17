Telangana sailor Kameswar finishes on top at Optimist Asian Oceanian Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Telangana sailor Thanuja Kameswar finished on top in the Blue fleet in the fourth qualification race on the second day

Hyderabad: Telangana sailor Thanuja Kameswar finished on top in the Blue fleet in the fourth qualification race on the second day of the 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship at the Girgaum Chowpatty.

Meanwhile India’s Eklavya Batham in third place and another girl Divyanshi Mishra in the tenth place. The Yellow Fleet saw another Indian Shashank Batham finishing in seventh place as the India’s young sailors stole the show.

In the fourth and fifth fleet qualification races, India’s sailors shone through with excellent returns. The wind speed for both the races late on Friday was around four to five knots which meant that the conditions were excellent.

In the fifth qualifying race too, the Indians did well. India’s Somya Patel finished eighth in the blue fleet, whereas Divyanshi Mishra retained her tenth position. Shashank Batham moved up five places to second spot in the yellow fleet.