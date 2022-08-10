Telangana: Sanction of Govt medical college brings cheer to people of Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:48 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Activists of TRS celebrate the sanctioning of a medical college to the district by bursting crackers in Nirmal on Wednesday

Nirmal: The Medical and Health department on Wednesday issued an order sanctioning a 100-bedded medical college to the district at an estimated cost of Rs 166 crore. The government’s decision brought cheers to the people of the district, who were demanding for the facility for quite a long time.

People of the district have been demanding successive governments to create a medical college in the town since five decades. But, their dream was not fulfilled. However, the government granted the facility, realizing the long pending demand. A medical college will be founded on a piece of 25 acres of land on the premises of the existing district headquarters hospital.

Nirmal is making rapid strides in healthcare infrastructure after being carved out as new district. Thanks to efforts of Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy who is laying a special focus on development of the district on many fronts. A 250-bedded district headquarters hospital is already under construction. The estimated cost of this facility is Rs 40 crore. Telangana Diagnostic Centre, radiology lab, palliative care wings have been established.

Uma Maheshwar Rao, a resident of Nirmal town, said that financially poor people would soon be able to find better quality medical services in the district centre. He recalled that they were currently forced to rely on Nizamabad and Hyderabad cities, shelling huge amounts and travelling long distance. He opined that Nirmal witnessed an unprecedented transformation in healthcare sector.

Having spread in 3,845 square kilometers and populated by 709,418, Nirmal has 19 revenue mandals and 420 villages. It is currently equipped with a state-run district headquarters hospital, two area hospitals, two community health centres, 110 sub-centres, 16 primary health centres. The hospitals have 300 beds and 60 doctors. Rice has been staple crop of the district. Literacy rate of the district is 57.77 percent.