Telangana: SBTET postpones typewriting exam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 July 2024, 12:00 AM

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Saturday postponed the typewriting examinations scheduled for Sunday (July 21). The board took this decision due to heavy rain forecast and inclement weather conditions in the State. The revised exams date will be announced soon, the Board said in a statement.