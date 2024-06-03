POLYCET-2024 results announced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana on Monday released the results of Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2024), for candidates seeking admission into all diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at Polytechnics / Institutions, were released on Monday.

The Principal Secretary for Education department, Burra Venkatesham, who announced the results of POLYCET-2024, said that about 84.20 percent i.e. 69, 728 candidates, out of the 82, 809 students who had appeared, have managed to pass the entrance test, which was conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET).

The POLYCET-2024 entrance test is for candidates seeking admission into all diploma courses in engineering/non-engineering/technology offered at Polytechnics / Institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics / Institutions running in Private Engineering Colleges) in Telangana State and Diploma in Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering, Seed Technology and Organic Agriculture Courses offered by Professor Jay Shankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Diploma Courses offered by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticulture University (SKLTSHU).

A total of 92, 808 candidates had registered for the course out of which 82, 809 appeared for the entrance test. About 84.20 percent i.e. 69, 728 candidates have managed to pass the entrance test. A total of 46, 319 boys had appeared for the entrance test out of which 37, 269 i.e. 80.47 percent cleared the entrance test.

Similarly, a total of 36, 496 girls had appeared for the entrance test out of which 32, 459 i.e. 88.94 percent cleared the test, officials on Monday said.

In the MPC stream, a total of 69, 728 candidates, consisting of 37, 269 boys and 32, 459 girls, i.e. 84.20 percent have passed the entrance test. In MBiPC stream, a total of 68, 301 students, comprising of 36, 076 boys and 32, 225 girls, about 82.48 percent have managed to clear the entrance test.

Overall, a total of 82, 809 students consisting of 46, 313 boys and 36, 496 girls had appeared for the POLYCET-2024. For more details: https://www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/#!/index