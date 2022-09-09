Warangal: 6.32 lakh fish seedlings released into Madannapet tank

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:59 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

PR & RD minister Dayakar Rao releasing fish seed into the Madannapet tank near Narsampet town in Warangal district on Friday.

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and others has released 6.32 lakh fish seedlings in the Madannapet tank on the outskirts of Narsampet town in the district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the TRS government had been giving high priority to the caste based occupations and spent Rs 500 since the formation of the State for the development and welfare of the fishermen community in the State. “Due to availability of water through the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, 753 tanks in the district are brimming throughout the year. Fishermen must utilise this opportunity and raise the fish,” he said, and stressed on the need for training to the women belonging to the fishermen community in marketing. “The government is always ready to provide training to you. I will also stand by you,” he assured.

Also Read KCR to launch National party soon

MLC Banda Prakash said that the landscape of Telangana had completely changed with dynamic and visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who has complete knowledge about the occupations of each section of society. “While there are 5,000 fishermen/women societies, the number will be increased further,” the MLC said.

Stating that Madannapet tank is one of the biggest tanks in erstwhile Warangal district, MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has urged the government to distribute one crore fish seeds . “ The fishermen must be allotted space for selling the fish at the main centres and junctions and set up a marketing point in each mandal” he said.

District Collector Dr B Gopi said that they had made arrangements for the release of two crore fish seedlings in a total of 753 tanks in the district, and promised that they would take steps to allot places for marketing of the fish for the benefit of the fishermen.