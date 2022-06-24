Telangana: School textbooks for sale from Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: Textbooks of the State syllabus will be available for sale across the Telangana from Monday. These textbooks will be sold in bookshops identified by the District Educational Officers (DEOs) and distribution centres of private printers/publishers in all districts.

Private school managements, parents and students may avail the facility and purchase the textbooks at the identified bookshops/distribution centres at the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) for each fixed title by the government, Government Textbook Press director S Srinivasa Chary said on Friday.

A total of 1.22 crore of sale component textbooks were entrusted to 13 private printers/publishers for the academic year 2022-23. Any deviation noticed in terms of charging more than MRP or tagging the other stationery material such as notebooks, guides, workbooks, pens, pencil etc., should be brought to the notice of the DEOs concerned immediately, he said.

For Classes I to X, QR codes have been printed for every subject and chapter. Upon scanning the code using a smartphone, a student can read the chapter in audio and video form, he added.