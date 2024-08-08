Telangana schools to get new lab period; Deets inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 08:21 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a move to foster creativity, innovation and problem solving skills among students, an Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) lab period will be integrated into the school timetable. This lab period will be one to two hours per week in this academic year 2024-25.

The ATLs that align with the National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 play a pivotal role in implementing the ‘experiential and project-based learning’ model in schools. Currently, these labs are available in 384 schools in the State.

In a proceeding on Thursday, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director G Ramesh instructed the district educational officers to direct the headmasters of 384 schools to allocate two periods from co-curricular component in the timetable to ATL, ensuring a balance allocation of periods for both curricular and co-curricular segments without disrupting regular schedule.

The Central government introduced the ATL scheme in schools across the country to create workspaces where children learn innovative skills, sculpt ideas through hands-on activities, work and learn in a flexible environment.

The objective of the scheme is to empower youth with skills of creativity, innovation, critical thinking, design thinking, social and cross-cultural collaboration, and ethical leadership. It is also aimed at building innovative solutions for the country’s unique problems.