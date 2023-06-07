Telangana: SCIWAM panel to meet soon to discuss Kharif plans

Hyderabad: The State-level Committee for Integrated Water Planning and Management (SCIWAM) will meet soon to discuss the Vanakalam (kharif) plan for the year 2023-24.

The committee will take stock of the storage capabilities of all major and medium irrigation projects before taking a call on approval of the operational plans proposed by the project authorities concerned. C Muralidhar, Engineer- In- Chief (General), is the chairman of the SCIWAM committee. The committee will meet ahead of both the Vanakalam and Yasangi crop seasons.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has mooted the idea of advancing the crop season at least by a month so as to avoid losses caused by rain ravage, which is a common feature in the month of April. In this backdrop, the committee will discuss availability of water to support early transplantation in the command area of key projects.

Andhra Pradesh had already had started drawing water from common sources like the Pulichintala project to support its need in Krishna delta with. It had planned to facilitate three crops this year in the command area of major projects.

