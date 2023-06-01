Telangana: Second phase of sheep distribution to begin from June 9

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: The second phase of the Sheep Distribution Scheme will be kickstarted in Telangana on June 9, as part of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day commencing on June 2.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will formally launch the programme at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district, while other Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs will distribute sheep units in their respective districts and constituencies across the State.

In all, 3.93 lakh sheep units comprising 20 sheep and one ram each were distributed to the eligible members of the Golla Kuruma community during the first phase.

Similarly, around 3.5 lakh families will benefit in the second phase. “The beneficiaries should be taken along with the officials to purchase the sheep units. All measures should be taken to ensure transparency,” the Minister said.

He asked the officials to make medicines, fodder, insurance tags and other arrangements for all the beneficiaries. He also approved requests from the Madasi Kuruva community to include them as beneficiaries under the sheep distribution scheme.

Reviewing the arrangements for the ensuing decennial celebrations of Telangana State Formation Day scheduled to begin on Friday, Srinivas Yadav directed the officials of Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries departments to make the beneficiaries under various schemes to participate in all events being organised as part of the 21-day festivities of the decennial celebrations in their respective districts.

He asked them to intimate the elected representatives in advance and make arrangements accordingly to ensure their participation in the sheep distribution scheme.

As part of the decennial celebrations, the Fisheries department will organise a fish food festival in all the district headquarters on June 8, 9 and 10. Around 20 to 30 stalls each will be set up in all districts where various types of fish dishes like fish fry, biryani and fish soup prepared by women fishermen who underwent training from the Fisheries department, will be served.

While the Minister will inaugurate the fish food festival in Hyderabad at NTR stadium, the Ministers or local elected representatives will inaugurate them in their respective district headquarters on the same day. A stall will be set up by Telangana Vijaya Dairy to sell its products at the venue.

Further, it was decided to ensure participation of dairy farmers and fishermen in the Rythu Dinotsavam celebrations to be held on June 3 at all Rythu Vedikas across the State.

As part of Cheruvula Panduga on June 8, the officials were instructed to organise celebrations with stalls and flexi banners to explain about the fish and shrimp distribution at all reservoirs and tanks.

They were also directed to plant saplings in large numbers as part of Haritha Haram programme at all veterinary hospitals.