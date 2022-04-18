Telangana seeks 24.45 lakh tonnes of fertilisers for Vaanakalam season

Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: The ongoing Russia – Ukraine conflict has cast a shadow on supply of fertilisers supply in India as the union government was delaying supply of fertilisers to States, citing shortage of raw material for fertiliser production. Keeping this in view, Telangana has begun efforts to ensure adequate stocks in its godowns to meet the requirement for the ensuring Kharif season. The Goverment has already sent an official delegation to Delhi seeking supply of fertilisers as per the schedule ahead of commencement of the Vaanakalam (Kharif) season on June 1.

Telangana would require about 24.45 lakh tonnes of fertilisers for the upcoming Vaanakalam crop season. Of this, the officials are making efforts to arrange for five lakh tonnes of urea by the end of May as well as required DAP and complex fertlisers by June 15.

The South West monsoon is expected to arrive in the State in the last week of May or the first week of June, kickstarting the farm operations. Accordingly, the officials are making arrangements for supply of fertilisers. The union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers had already approved the allocation and supply of 10.5 lakh tonnes of urea, 9.4 lakh tonnes of complex fertilisers, 2.3 lakh tonnes of DAP and 2.25 lakh tonnes of MOP and SSP for the Vaanakalam season.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy who reviewed the stock status on Monday, said the crop season in Telangana would start early compared to other States and wanted the officials to ensure availability of the required fertilisers accordingly. He wanted them to ensure smooth distribution of fertilisers in a planned manner. An officials delegation has already submitted an action plan for supply of fertilisers to the State in this regard.

Further, the Minister had already written a letter to the union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to arrange for the required fertilisers to Telangana as per allocation. He appealed to the Centre to supply DAP and complex fertilisers which are already available at various ports, to Telangana.

On the occasion, Niranjan Reddy advised farmers against using fertilisers indiscriminately and instead use them depending on the availability of nutrients in the soil as well as crop requirement based on the suggestions made by the agriculture officers. They were also urged to pay attention to soil health and use green manure supplied by the State government. The officials were asked to conduct soil tests mandatorily. The fertiliser companies were asked to take responsibility for educating farmers on comprehensive fertiliser management, while the officials were instructed to create awareness among farmers at the field level in this regard.

