Telangana senior Congress leaders up against TPCC leadership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:32 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Stating that conspiracies were being hatched to destroy the Congress party in the State, senior Congress leaders have launched a ‘Save Congress’ campaign.

Fuming over the recent appointment of different committees, a few senior leaders from the party held a meeting at CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s residence here on Saturday.

“The State Congress was suffering irreparable loss due to leaders who migrated from other parties. Attempts are being made to hand over the party reigns to leaders who joined the Congress from other parties” Bhatti Vikramarka said, adding that leaders who had loyally served the party for years were ignored while allotting key positions in different committees.

“Many devoted leaders called me personally and expressed their unhappiness. I too am extremely upset in the entire episode” he said.

Former TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy reportedly alleged that among 108 members appointed in different committees, 58 were from the Telugu Desam Party. How can a leader, who shifted four political parties, lead Congress transparently and with commitment, he asked.

Congress party leaders were being defamed on social media deliberately by those in the party, he said, adding that a campaign was being run against me as well on social media. “This came to light when police raided Congress party strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s office. I fail to understand why the TPCC or AICC is not taking any action,” he said.

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud said characterless people were operating the party in the State. There was strong dissent between true Congress leaders and those who migrated from other parties, he said.

“We loyal Congress workers have been working hard for the party’s cause. In turn, we are being branded as coverts,” Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy said.

Former Deputy Chief Minister D Rajanarasimha said the developments and unrest in the State Congress would be taken up with the party high command.