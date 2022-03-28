Telangana sets new power consumption record of 13,857 MW

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Hyderabad: Setting a record of sorts, Telangana registered record peak load demand of 13,857 MW at 3.54 pm on Monday. The new milestone was achieved within three days of recording peak load demand of 13,742 MW on Saturday, surpassing last year’s peak load demand of 13,688 MW in March.

This is the highest peak load demand recorded after the formation of Telangana in 2014. The officials predicted that the peak load demand might touch 14,000 MW within the next couple of days.

Speaking to mediapersons here, TSTransco and TSGenco chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao attributed the rising peak load demand to increased consumption of power in agriculture sector, industrial sector, and irrigation projects among others. He stated that the officials were fully geared up to meet the requirements even if the demand goes up to 16,000 MW and there would not be any disruptions in power supply due to increased consumption.

Power consumption also increased in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Last year, the power consumption did not cross 55 million units in Hyderabad and this time it has gone up to 65 million units. Telangana is the only State to supply uninterrupted and quality power to agriculture free of cost.

After State formation, Telangana increased its power generation capacity by 9,680 MW and another 7,962 MW of projects are under various stages of construction. The State government spent over Rs 38,000 crore to develop infrastructure in the sector.