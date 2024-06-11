Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
Telangana shooter Esha in Paris squad

She would be the only athlete at the Paris Olympics, participating in more than one individual event – women’s 10m air pistol and women’s 25m pistol.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11 June 2024, 10:40 PM
Hyderabad: Telangana shooter Esha Singh has been named in the Indian Rifle and Pistol squad for Paris Olympics on Tuesday. National Rifle Association of India announced a 15-member Rifle and Pistol team, following a meeting of the senior selection committee, which was held virtually. The women’s pistol ace Manu Bhaker now going to be a two-time Olympian.

The team has eight shooters in the rifle discipline and seven in pistol. Squad: Rifle: Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta (10m Air Rifle M) Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita (10m Air Rifle W) Sift Kaur Samra, Anjum Moudgil (50m Rifle 3 Positions W) Aishwary Tomar, Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions M); Pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema (10m Air Pistol M) Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan (10m Air Pistol W) Anish Bhanwal Vijayveer Sidhu (25m RFP M) Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh (25m Pistol W).

