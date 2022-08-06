Telangana SI recruitment exam: Important guidelines for candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana State Police issued instructions for candidates who will take the SI preliminary written exam on Sunday.

Asking candidates to be cautious of negative marking, the department said the exam will consist of 200 objective questions with 0.20 deducted for each wrong answer.

The circular further stated that candidates who are even a minute late will not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

Here are the instructions:

· Candidates must carry their hall tickets.

· A passport-sized photograph must be affixed to the hall ticket or else the candidate will be denied entry to the exam centre.

· The candidate should arrive at the exam centre at 9:00 am while the exam will be held from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

· After 10:00 am, no one will be permitted to enter the examination centre.

· Electronic devices including mobile phones, watches, calculators, and bags are not permitted in the exam centre.

· Whitener should not be used in an OMR sheet.

· Covid-19 protocols are applicable.