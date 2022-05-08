Telangana: Sircilla Kothachervu facelift to attract tourists

By Raghu Paithari Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Sircilla kothacheruvu tank bund.

Rajanna-Sircilla: District administration has developed Sircilla’s Kothacheruvu by taking up numerous development works as part of the plan to give a facelift to the town.

Besides giving a facelift to the tank bund, a park has been developed on 3.5 acres by spending Rs 11 crore for the convenience of the people. The 1.8-kilometre stretch tank bund has been modified by arranging separate tracks for walking and jogging, greenery along with new tracks and lighting facility.

A toy train track for children, a yoga shed, canteen, a dais to celebrate events like birthdays and other facilities were also arranged. A boating point has also been developed at the tank. With attractive lighting arrangements, the tank bund now wears a pleasant look at night.

On the other hand, officials have developed a park with modern facilities such as pathways, baby care center, butterfly garden, mini forest, flower garden, water fountain, view point deck, land-scaping among other facilities.

Gyp cycle, gyp line, crocodile slide, airplane slide, children multi-play equipment, commando course, net, musical play instruments, springs, giant swing are among various facilities arranged by spending Rs one crore. The mini-stadium in the town also got a facelift as it has been developed on four acres spending Rs 3 crore. Both of the facilities are ready for inauguration and will soon be thrown open to the general public. Sircilla MLA and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to inaugurate the newly developed facilities soon.

District Collector Anurag Jayanthi along with Sircilla municipal chairperson Jindam Kala visited Kothacheruvu and mini stadium on Saturday and examined the ongoing works. The Collector instructed municipal officials to ready the Kothacheruvu and stadium for inauguration by completing pending works. He also instructed officials to complete the pending works of archery, CC roads, water fountain, and volleyball court within two days and maintain the dormitory and toilets clean.

In-charge DRO T Srinivas Rao, municipal commissioner Sammaiah and engineering officials were present.

