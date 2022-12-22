Telangana Speaker approves change of name of TRSLP to BRSLP

The Speaker has issued orders to treat the TRS Legislative Party as the BRS Legislative Party in the State Legislature henceforth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: In yet another step formalising the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Thursday issued orders to treat the TRS Legislative Party as the BRS Legislative Party in the State Legislature henceforth. Accordingly, he issued directions to make necessary changes in the Legislature records wherever required.

On October 5, BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party’s name change as part of expanding the party’s activities on the national level. Accordingly, the party leadership appealed to the Election Commission of India to change the name.

Also Read BRS to launch operations in six States after Christmas

The EC responded and approved the name change on December 8. The BRS had submitted a letter to the Speaker, seeking to alter the name of TRSLP to BRSLP in the Legislature records and take necessary steps in this regard.