Telangana: Special classes for government schools’ students who lag behind in academics

The new initiative has been launched in Maheshwaram constituency and it would be extended to the entire Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts as well

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:55 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: Special classes would be organized for students of the government schools who are lagging behind in academics, said Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Wednesday. These classes would be conducted by volunteers comprising school alumni, local youth and NGOs.

To begin with, the new initiative has been launched in Maheshwaram constituency and it would be extended to the entire Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts as well, the Minister said during a review meeting on the new initiative at Mandal Parishad Office in Maheshwaram constituency.

As part of the programme, Class I to V students who are lagging behind in academics would be identified with the help of local public representatives and classes arranged for them in local schools from this summer vacation itself.

Academics of the students, particularly of the primary classes, have taken a beating due to Covid-19 pandemic. As the educational institutions were closed and classes went online/digital mode during the pandemic, students were promoted to the next class without proper assessment. This has impacted their learning levels.

