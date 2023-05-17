Telangana govt to examine issues raised by veterinarians

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked Special CS for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Adhar Sinha to examine the issues thoroughly and submit a report with proposals to address them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday, assured to take up the issues raised by the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for consideration and necessary steps to address them. He asked Special Chief Secretary for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Adhar Sinha to examine the issues thoroughly and submit a report with proposals to address them.

He commended the role of veterinarians in implementing several government programmes including sheep distribution, vaccination drives and rendering services in remote villages.

During the meeting held at his chambers in the State Secretariat, the TVASSA representatives appreciated initiatives like reorganisations of districts, revenue divisions and mandals in the State for administrative convenience. They requested the Minister to ensure appropriate appointments are made to improve livestock services. They also emphasised need to reorganise the Animal Husbandry department to create more positions and provide more opportunities for promotions for an extended period. They also urged the Minister to establish a dedicated department in municipalities to address issues related to stray dogs and monkeys, including providing necessary medical services and monitoring.

Animal Husbandry Department Director Ramchander, TSVAS Association President Vishnuvardhan Goud, General Secretary Chandrasekhar Reddy, Telangana Veterinary Association president Ramesh, general secretary Madhusudhan Goud and others others attended meeting.