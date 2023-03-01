Telangana: Special steering panel to provide information on agricultural tech to farmers

A special steering committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to provide information on agricultural technology to farmers, Agri startups and food processing units

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: A special steering committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to provide information on agricultural technology to farmers, Agri startups and food processing units. The committee will have the Secretaries of Agriculture, Revenue and IT Departments as members.

The Chief Secretary, who held a review meeting of the Agriculture Department on Wednesday, said that due to the efforts of the State government, Telangana was second in the country in paddy production and third in cotton production. Due to improvements in irrigation facilities, Rythu Bandhu, mechanization, Rythu Bima, 24 hours electricity supply, purchase of agricultural produce and other facilities, there has been a drastic increase in paddy and other crops production in the State, she said, adding that the State was able to cultivate paddy in 1.2 crore acres and cotton on 56.37 lakh acres during Vanakalam and Yasangi.

She warned that stringent action would be taken against people indulging in supply of spurious seeds. Already 551 people have been arrested and 347 cases have been registered against them for supplying spurious seeds. Out of them, 16 people were booked under the PD Act and 11,872 quintals of spurious seeds were seized from them.