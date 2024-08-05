Telangana Special Police Head constable dies in a mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 04:51 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak mishap, a head constable working with the Telangana Special Police first battalion died after falling from a building at Devinagar colony, KPHB on Sunday night.

The police man David (59) had come to attend a birthday party hosted by Shekhar, Inspector working at Rachakonda police control room at his house in Devinagar.

“David after having food was going to the washroom when he slipped from the stairs of the building. He fell on a big tree where the branches pierced into body. He was shifted to hospital where he died,” said ACP Kukatpally, K Srinivas Rao.

The police shifted the body for post-mortem examination to Gandhi Hospital.

Around 30 policemen working in different places in the State had attended the birthday of the Inspector.