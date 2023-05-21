Telangana: SRTRI invites applications for free six-months job-oriented training program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Participants will be provided guidance and help in placements after they complete the 6-months course in tailoring, embroidery, bags making and zardozi work

Hyderabad: Swamy Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute (SRTRI), an institute of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PR & RD), in collaboration with Medha Charitable Trust (MCT) has invited applications for its free six-months job-oriented training program, being organized for unemployed youth (class 8 passed) at its facility in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The Director, SRTRI, PSSR Lakshmi in a press release said participants will be provided guidance and help in placements after they complete the six-months course in tailoring, embroidery, bags making and zardozi works. During the training period, eligible candidates will be provided free food and hostel facility.

Individuals who have completed/ completing class 8 and aged between 18 years and 25 years are eligible for the courses. To reach SRTRI, persons can take RTC bus number 524 from Dilsukhnagar/Hayathnagar or travel by train and get down at Bibinagar railway station.

For interviews, interested individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh must be present at 10 am on May 29 at SRTRI, Bhuvangiri. For details: 9182405414/9133908000/9133908111 or visit www.srtri.com

