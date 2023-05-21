| Mondee Holdings To Set Up Technology Centre Of Excellence In Telangana

This was announced after Prasad Gundumogula, Founder Chairman and CEO of Mondee Holdings, along with the company leadership team, met Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in Houston, US.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:30 AM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: Technology Innovation company, Mondee Holdings, has decided to set up a Technology Centre of Excellence in Telangana, generating employment for about 2000 people.

Mondee Holdings Incorporation is a NASDAQ listed, world’s largest B2B2C travel marketplace and technology innovation company, delivering a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches.

Founded in 2011, Mondee Holdings is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with 17 offices in the USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Special Secretary, Investment Promotion & NRI Affairs, E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present at the meeting.