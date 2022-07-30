Telangana: SSC and inter supplementary exams from August 1

Hyderabad: The SSC and Intermediate public advanced supplementary examinations are all set to be conducted from August 1 to 10. As for the intermediate advanced supplementary examinations, a total of 3.48 lakh students have registered.

As many as 55,662 candidates applied for the Class X supplementary examinations which will be held in 204 centres from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

For smooth conduct of the Class X exams, the Directorate of Government Examinations has appointed 204 chief superintendents, 204 departmental officers, 2010 invigilators and 42 flying squads.

To avoid the last minute hassle, students have been advised to reach the centre one hour before commencement of the exam. Mobile phones, electronic watches etc., are strictly prohibited inside the centre.

Candidates who registered for the Class X supplementary exams can download the hall tickets hosted on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can pay the exam fee with a late fee of Rs.50 two days prior to the commencement of exams and collect the hall ticket from the headmaster concerned.

For further information, candidates can contact the help desk on 040-23230942.