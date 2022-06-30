Telangana SSC exam results out, 90% pass percentage recorded

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:27 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The results of SSC Public Examinations 2022 have been released on Thursday with regular candidates registering 90 per cent passes.

While, a total of 5,03,579 students have appeared for the Class X exams, 4,53,201 have passed translating pass percentage to 90. The results which were announced by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy have been made available on the website http://bse.telangana.gov.in.

Girls yet again outperformed boys in the results. Out of 2,48,146 girls who appeared, 92.45 percent cleared the exam, whereas 2,55,433 boys took the exams and 87.61 per cent passed.

The SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Exams will be conducted from August 1 to 10. The last date for payment of fee for supplementary exams by students to headmaster concerned is July 18.