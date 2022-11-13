Telangana State Documentary Films clinch awards by PRCI

Hyderabad: Telangana State Documentary Films have secured multiple awards at the 16th Global Communication Conclave hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) held in Kolkata on Saturday.

DSN films, founded by documentary filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana, won multiple awards at the PRCI’s Annual Excellence Awards for 2022 presented at the Global Communication Conclave.

DSN Films won a Crystal award for arts, culture, and sports campaign for ‘Buddhavanam Spiritual Tourism Film’. They won three gold awards for visionary leadership campaign of the year for ‘Progressive Telangana’ led by Telangana CM KCR, the second one for travel, leisure, and hospitality campaign for ‘Telangana Tourism Somasila Tourism Circuit’ and the third one for Healthcare communication film for ‘Covid-19 awareness campaign’ in Telangana. They also won a Bronze award for the Government communication films for ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and ‘Rythu Bhima’.

“These awards wouldn’t have been possible without the opportunities, support, and encouragement of Hon’ble Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu and Hon’ble Minister Sri KT Rama Rao garu. These awards are encouragement for our future endeavours and sustained growth,” the founder said thanking the jury and PRCI for recognising their efforts in creating a series of Audio-Visual content for the Telangana Government.