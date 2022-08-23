Telangana: Strikes prohibited in Transco from August 25

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:42 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Hyderabad: The State government has prohibited strikes in all the services under the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited and two distribution companies – TSNPDCL and TSSPDCL for six months with effect from August 25.

The strikes were prohibited under the provisions of the Telangana Essential Services Maintenance Act. A decision to this effect was taken after careful examination of a report of Chairman and Managing Director of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, said Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to Government.