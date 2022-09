| Here Are Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad For Ganesh Immersion

Here are traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

(File Photo) With the final immersion of Ganesh idols to take place on Friday, traffic restrictions will be in place across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits.

Hyderabad: With the final immersion of Ganesh idols to take place on Friday, traffic restrictions will be in place across the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits. The restrictions will be in force from Friday and are likely to continue on Saturday too in some areas.

Restrictions in Hyderabad Police limits will be at:

• Keshavagiri, Chandrayangutta Crossroads, MBNR Crossroads, Engine Bowli, Shamsheergunj, Nagul Chintha, Himmathpura, Hari Bowli, Asra Hospital, Moghalpura, Lakkad Kote, Panch Mohala, Paris Café, Gulzar House, Mitti Ka Shere, Kali Kaman, Osman Bazaar, Sheran Hotel, Madina Crossroads, Nayapul, SJ Rotary, Arman Hotel, MJ Bridge, DarulShifa Crossroads, City College

Also Read Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions till Ganesh immersion day at Khairatabad

• Chanchalguda Jail Crossroads, Moosarambagh, Chaderghat Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Afzalgunj, Putlibowli Crossroads, Troop Bazar, Jambagh Crossroads, Andhra Bank Koti

• Tope Khana Mosque, Alaska Hotel Junction, Osman gunj, Shanker Bagh and Seena Hotel, Ajantha Gate near Exhibition Grounds, Abkari Lane, Taj Island, Chapel Road, AR Petrol Pump at KLK Building

• MJ Market, Khairatabad, GPO Abids, Liberty, Ranigunj, Telugu Thalli Statue, Kavadiguda, Narayanguda Crossroads, RTC Crossroads, Musheerabad Crossroads, Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Necklace Road (PVNR Marg), People’s Plaza

• Chapel Road Entry, Gadwal Centre at GPO, Shalimar Theatre, Gunfoundry, Skyline road entry, Bharat Scouts & Guides Junction in Domalguda, Kalanjali at Control Room, Liberty Junction, MCH Office Y junction, BRK Bhavan junction near Telugu Thalli Junction, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi, Dwaraka Hotel Junction, Khairatabad Junction , Children’s Park, Mariott Hotel junction, Kawadiguda Junction, Musheerabad Crossroads, RTC Crossroads, Katta Maisamma Temple at Lower Tank Bund, Indira Park Junction, CTO, YMCA, Paradise Crossroads, Patny Crossroads, Bata Crossroads, Adavaiah Crossroads, Ghasmandi Crossroads.

Parking places:

• Institute of Engineers at Khairatabad Jn, MMTS Station Khairatabad, Anand Nagar Colony to RR Dist. ZP Office, Behind Buddha Bhavan, Gauseva Sadan, Lower Tank Bund, Katta Maisamma Temple, NTR Stadium, Nizam College, Public Gardens, Beside Imax

RTC Buses will not be allowed beyond:

• Masab Tank , VV Statue, CTO, Plaza, SBH, Clock Tower, Chilkalguda Crossroads, Ramanthapur TV Station, Gaddiannaram, Chaderghat, Danamma Huts , IS Sadan, YMCA Narayanguda, Tarnaka

• Those coming from RGIA or going to the airport should avoid Necklace Road, Tank Bund and main procession routes and instead use the PVNR Expressway or Outer Ring Road.

• People going or coming from the Secunderabad Railway Station should use Begumpet, Paradise Flyover, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth Crossroads route.

• Citizens can contact 040-27852482 or 94905 98985 or 90102 03626 for assistance

CYBERABAD (Friday & Saturday)

Congestion points:

• IDL Tank, Kukatpally Road, Kukatpally ‘Y’ Junction, HITEC City, Madhapur, Kaithalapur, Moosapet road towards Kukatpally ‘Y’ Junction, Balanagar

• Hasmathpet Tank, Alwal, Bowenpally, Anjaiah Nagar, Mosque Road, Harijan Basthi

• Suraram Kattamaisamma Tank, Suraram village, Bowrampet, Gandimaisamma, Bachupally, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Bahadurpally Junction, Dulapally village T junction – IALA Jeedimetla

• Pathikunta Tank, Aramghar, Attapur, TSPA, Lords College , LV Prasad Eye Hospital, Kismathpur village, Budwel village, Shivrampally, Himayat Sagar tollgate

Flyovers:

Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will not be allowed on Fatehnagar flyover, Cyber Towers flyover, Forum Mall Flyover and Gachibowli flyover, Bio-diversity flyovers 1 and 2, Mind Space flyover, Road No.45 flyover and Durgam Cheruvu Bridge, Babu Jagjivan Ram flyover (Balanagar), Malkam Cheruvu Flyover, Khaithalapur flyover and the Shaikpet flyover

Restrictions of heavy vehicles:

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed:

• BHEL Crossroads to Godrej ‘Y’ Junction, Kukatpally

• Balanagar to Fathenagar bridge

• Godrej to Erragadda

• Ferozguda to Godrej ‘Y’ Junction, Kukatpally

• Gudenmet to Narsapur Crossroads

• PVNR flyover from Aramghar Crossroads

Diversions:

• Heavy vehicles from Sangareddy district have to proceed towards Lingampally, HCU, Gachibowli and Tolichowki.

• Vehicles from BHEL, Chandanagar and Miyapur towards Ameerpet should proceed towards Bachupally and Dundigal

• Only vehicles from Gachibowli and Patencheru towards Aramghar and Attapur should proceed straight on ORR and get down at ORR Exit No.16 (Shamshabad)

• Citizens can contact the Cyberabad Traffic Police on 8500411111 for further queries

RACHAKONDA (Friday and Saturday)

Congestion Points:

• Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Nagarjuna Sagar Road, Karmanghat, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Amberpet, Moosarambagh

• Santoshnagar, Saidabad, IS Sadan, Singareni Colony, Sankeshwar Bazar, Saroornagar Tank

• Mettuguda junction, Malkajgiri Crossroads, Safilguda junction, Uttam Nagar, AOC, Vinak Nagar, Neredmet Crossroads, Kushaiguda, Sainikpuri, ECIL Crossroads, Dammaiguda, Radhika Crossroads, Uppal, Champapet, Ramanthapur, Bairamalguda