Telangana student part of gold winning soft baseball team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Rekala Thanisk

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A national team, of which Rekala Thanisk, an Intermediate student at Telangana State Model School-Asifabad was part of, won the gold medal by defeating a team of Bangladesh in an international soft baseball championship (U-17) organized in Bhutan on Wednesday.

TSMS-Asifabad Principal Abdul Khaleel said that Thanisk was a part of the team which clinched the gold medal by winning against a team of Bangladesh during a south Asian soft baseball championship hosted by Bhutan. He stated that Thanisk was adjudged to be the best catcher award for playing a vital role in the victory of the team as well.

Father is auto-rickshaw driver

Hailing from remote Thumpelli village in Asifabad mandal, Thanisk developed a penchant for soft baseball from childhood. His father is an auto-rickshaw driver, while mother is a homemaker. He was congratulated by the principal, physical education teacher B Thirupathi and teachers of the school for shining in the international event.

Khaleel said that the student brought recognition to the district.