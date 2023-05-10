Asifabad: Bicycle repairer’s daughter is topper in Intermediate II year

Deepika Biswas, the eldest daughter of Maninder from Penchikalpet mandal centre in Asifabad, scored 985 from 1,000 marks in the Intermediate II year (BiPC) stream.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Just as how stars shine in the dark, top performers of Intermediate II year have come from challenging conditions. Deepika Biswas, the daughter of a bicycle repairer is the district topper in the Intermediate second year of which the results were out on Tuesday. She was felicitated by Collector Hemanth Borkade for her performance here on Wednesday

Biswas, the eldest daughter of Maninder from Penchikalpet mandal centre, scored 985 from 1,000 marks in the Intermediate II year (BiPC) stream. She stood in first position in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and got the State level 10th rank.

Collector Borkade said Biswas defied the poor financial background of her parents and displayed an exceptional show in the results. He advised other students to draw inspiration from the ranker and fare well in academics. Steps were being taken to ensure better quality education and to improve basic amenities at government junior colleges in the district, he said.

Deepika Biswas said she had secured the State third rank with 436 of 440 marks in the Intermediate first year exam. Stating that she would like to become a doctor in future, she said she could not afford to appear for NEET considering the weak financial background of her parents, but was determined to excel in EAMCET-2023.

Meanwhile, Sriramula Haritha, the daughter of a security guard, shined in the Intermediate first year exam by scoring 468 out of 475 marks. She was the daughter of Venkateshwar and Rajeshwari from Mandamarri town. Venkateshwar works as a security guard at an apartment, while Rajeshwari is a maid.