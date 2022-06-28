Telangana: Students taken ill after lunch in Siddipet

Siddipet: Several students of Minority Residential School Siddipet have taken ill after eating lunch on Monday.

However, as many as 20 students were taken to Government Hospital Siddipet for treatment. They were suffering from motions and dehydration. After coming to know about the incident, Finance Minister T Harish Rao spoke to District Medical and Health Officer Dr Kasinath and instructed him to provide them treatment on priority.

Dr Kasinath said the condition of all the 20 students was stable.

The students reportedly ate Brinjal and Chicken in the lunch on Monday. A couple of hours later they started feeling sick. The doctors suggested food poison could be the cause for the incident.