Telangana supporters strongly repudiate Amit Malviya’s comments on kidnaps in State

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: BJP social media’s trademark practice of misleading people with falsified facts was strongly repudiated by Telangana social media users when BJP’s National Information and Technology Department incharge Amit Malviya shared stats on increasing kidnaps and abductions in the State.

Sharing a graph, BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted “Telangana, under KCR, registers sharp rise in kidnapping and abduction cases. The CM is ensconced in his Farm House and under the veto of AIMIM, while law and order situation deteriorates. We just saw how Hyderabad burnt recently and CM did nothing except watch helplessly”

Responding sharply a twitter use shared a graph depicting kidnap and abduction cases in BJP ruled States in 2021. He tweeted “Wanted to share this good news with you! Telangana recently started FactCheck_TS initiative and we teach a special case-study to students on you titled ‘Habitual Peddlers of Misinformation’. By the way, did you checkout stats of BJP ruled states before tweeting this?”

P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an engineer and twitter user tweeted “HOD of WhatsApp University Mr. Malware @amitmalviya. This is #Telangana. Your fake news & spreading misinformation strategy will not work here. JaiTelangana”

Ram Simha, another twitter, shared an chart of kidnap and abduction cases details in BJP ruled States and tweeted “Whatsapp University Bhai Saab dheklo”

V Parmesh, a student and twitter user said “Ironically its BJP Corporator, who was carrying out the kidnapping and has now been arrested”