Telangana: Suspected monkeypox patient tests negative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: The 40-year-old man from Kamareddy district, who was admitted to Fever Hospital, Nallakunta with suspected symptoms of monkeypox, has tested negative, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday said.

The results confirming the negative monkeypox tests were released by the testing laboratories of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening. After his admission to Fever Hospital, the doctors had collected blood samples, lesion fluid, crusts of the lesions and urine samples from the suspected monkeypox patient and sent them to Gandhi Hospital and National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation.

So far, not a single monkeypox case has been reported in Telangana, senior public health officials have clarified.