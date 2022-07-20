Telangana swimmer Nitya clinches silver in Junior National Aquatic Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Nitya Sagi clocked 05.26.33 sec to clinch silver in the 400m individual medley event of the Group 2 girls category in the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Ramachandra Hashika of Karnataka took home the gold with a timing of 5.10.70 sec while Maharashtra’s Ramanujan Raghvi settled for bronze as she touched the pads in 5.27.49 sec. Earlier Nitya bagged gold in the 100 backstroke in the Group 2 girls category.