Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Home | Sport | Telangana Swimmer Nitya Clinches Silver In Junior National Aquatic Championships

Telangana swimmer Nitya clinches silver in Junior National Aquatic Championships

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 20 July 22
Telangana swimmer Nitya clinches silver in Junior National Aquatic Championships
Nitya Sagi

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Nitya Sagi clocked 05.26.33 sec to clinch silver in the 400m individual medley event of the Group 2 girls category in the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Ramachandra Hashika of Karnataka took home the gold with a timing of 5.10.70 sec while Maharashtra’s Ramanujan Raghvi settled for bronze as she touched the pads in 5.27.49 sec. Earlier Nitya bagged gold in the 100 backstroke in the Group 2 girls category.

