Telangana swimmer Vritti clinches fifth gold medal at Khelo India Youth Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 06:30 PM

Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal continued her dream run as she added two more gold medals to make it five overall, in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Vritti, who represented India in the Asian Games last year, is the only swimmer to win five gold medals in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. The State swimmer emerged fastest in the 1500m freestyle event with a timing of 17:59.51s to finish ahead of Karnataka duo of N Aditi Mulay and Tumu Sri Charani in second and third places respectively.

In the 200m butterfly event, Vritti added another gold finishing at the top with a timing of 2:22.89s.

Results: 1500m freestyle: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (17:59.51s), 2. N Aditi Mulay (KAR) (18:12.77s), 3. Tumu Sri Charani (KAR) (18: 17.85s); 200m butterfly: 1. Vritti Agarwal (TS) (2:22.89s), 2. Rithika Mahesh Banglore (KAR) (2:26.86s), 3. Nirmayee Sachin Ambet (MH) (2:26.91s).

Lakshmi clinches silver in tennis

Telangana tennis player Lakshmi Dandu clinched silver medal in the women’s singles final. The State player, who showcased excellent show in the competition, was beaten by Maya Rajeshwari of Tamil Nadu 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

Results: Final: Maya Rajeshwari bt Lakshmi Dandu 6-1, 6-3.