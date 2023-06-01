World’s first 3D printed temple in Telangana

Telangana will soon have the world's first 3D-printed temple. It is built in collaboration between Apsuja Infratech and Simpliforge Creations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Adding another feather to its cap, Telangana State will soon have the world’s first 3D-printed temple.

Being built in collaboration between a Hyderabad-based construction company Apsuja Infratech and Simpliforge Creations, this building will position India as a global pioneer in 3D printed architecture.

The temple situated within Charvitha Meadows in the Siddipet district is not just an integration of technology with culture but also represents sustainable human creativity and architectural finesse.

The building is a three-part structure sprawling over 3,800 sq. ft, and stands tall at about 30 feet. It is 3D printed with indigenously developed material and software. The three sanctums or ‘garbhas’ within the structure represent a Modak dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a Shivalay devoted to Lord Shankar, and a Lotus-shaped home for Goddess Parvati.

Hari Krishna Jeedipalli, MD, Apsuja Infratech, said, “Completely printed on-site, the temple’s dome-shaped structures including the Modak and the Lotus, presented formidable challenges. We employed unique design techniques, meticulous analysis, and innovative construction methods, all the while following the principles of Temple architecture.”

The construction is in its phase two where the Lotus and gopurams are being built. After India’s first 3D-printed bridge prototype at Charvitha Meadows, this 3D-printed temple is once again pushing the envelope for the State.

This landmark structure will not only showcase the immense potential of 3D printed construction but will also demonstrate the architectural freedom and capabilities of the robotic arm system developed by the Simpliforge team.