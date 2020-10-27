Telangana takes stock of Water Resources Department assets

The inventory is the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who advised the department to take a stock of all its assets.

Hyderabad: In a record time of six months, the State Water Resources Department has completed the task of taking inventory of its assets which was never attempted in over five decades of the history of the erstwhile irrigation department.

A workshop on inventory was conducted at Jalasoudha here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary, Water Resources Rajat Kumar, who has said that the data will now be available in the “Project Monitoring System (PMS)”.

The inventory is the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who advised the department to take a stock of all its assets. Data of dams, barrages, tanks, canals, pump houses, electricity sub stations, land acquired for the development of roads, check dams, gates, gauges, regulators, and structures built over canals , buildings, vehicles, machinery , furniture, camp colonies, guest houses and non-irrigation assets has been incorporated in the inventory.

“Our work is not over yet, and we must keep on updating the inventory that we have painstakingly created. This will play a major role in the revamping of the Water Resources Department,” Rajat Kumar observed. He called upon all the Chief Engineers to play an active role in the management of the PMS. He advised them to use three auditing tools – security auditing, functionality auditing and quality auditing – to make the PMS an effective tool.

TS has 125 reservoirs

According to team leader and Commissioner, Godavari Basin Madhusudan Rao, details of 12.80 lakh acres of land acquired for different uses have been incorporated along with documentary proof. In all 125 reservoirs, 8,661 km long main canals, 13,373 km log distributaries, 17,721 km minors, 910 km long pipes, 125 major lifts, 20 mid-size lifts, 13 small size lifts, 38,510 tanks, 8,021 check dams, 175 km long anicuts, 175 km long tunnels, 1, 26,377 structures on canals, 108 sub stations, 64 rain gauges and 21 river gauges have been counted and recorded.

The work then discussed issues related with the management of the inventory. It was decided to incorporate details of land yet to be acquired in five phases and to update details by May 31 every year. It was also decided to check the PMS for security related issues frequently and synchronise all codes, such as D code and Financial Code etc. to the PMS. Details of the land leased out to other firms will also be incorporated in the inventory list.

ENCs Muralidhar Rao, B Nagendra Rao, Anil Kumar, Nalla Venkateswarlu, Hariram Naik, CM OSD Muralidhar Rao Deshpande, Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation OSD Manohar, Chief Engineers and representatives of KPMG who have played an important role in the creation of PMS also participated in the workshop.

