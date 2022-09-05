Telangana: TDF USA launches Custom Hiring Centre at Mustabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum (TDF) USA inaugurated the TDF Jaikisan Agriculture Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) at Mustabad in Rajanna Siricilla. CHC will facilitate farm equipment to small and medium farmers and promote natural farming.

While SERP is promoting CHC with 40℅ subsidy for group farmers, it is limited to one unit per district. To overcome this limitation, TDF USA has come forward to set up CHC in rural villages.

There is a labour shortage and costs are too high for the small and mid-sized farmers. As a result, the earnings from the farm operations are decreasing. Many are opting out of agriculture due to high costs.

TDF Jaikisan has been supporting the farm sector since Telangana formed, said TDF India General Secretary Matta Rajeshwar Reddy. Use of pesticides is affecting the health of farmers and consumers apart from causing soil and environment pollution, he said.

Newly elected TDF USA President Dr Divesh R Anireddy urged the farmers to use the agri-equipment available at the CHC. Newly elected Jaikisan chair Pati Narender assured that TDF Jaikisan projects would be taken up in more villages. Mustabad Government Agriculture Officer Venkateshwarlu appreciated TDF efforts.