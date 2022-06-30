Telangana: Teacher Eligibility Test results on Friday

Published Date - 03:16 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 results will be declared on Friday at 11.30 am. Candidates who appeared for the test can download their result from the website https://tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The TET was conducted on June 12. Out of 3,51,468 registered candidates, 3,18,506 appeared for paper-I of the test. For paper II, 2,77,900 candidates had registered, out of whom 2,51,070 (90.35 per cent) appeared.

The paper-I is for candidates who intend to be a teacher for Classes I to V, whereas paper-II is for those intending to be a teacher for Classes VI to VIII. Candidates intending to be a teacher either for Classes I to V or Classes VI to VIII have to appear for both papers.

The validity of the TET qualifying certificates for appointment, unless otherwise notified by the State government, would be for life.