Telangana: Teacher sacked for thrashing student in residential school

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

Jagtial: A teacher of Telangana Minority Residential School in Korutla reportedly thrashed a student for not attending study hour. Though the incident occurred on May 11, the video of a teacher hitting a student went viral in the local social media on Monday.

According to school authorities, Nayeem, who is working as deputy warden on outsourcing basis, thrashed Intermediate student M Raju for skipping the study hour on May 11 being held during the intermediate examinations. A resident of Jammikunta, Raju is studying Intermediate first year in the school.

The entire episode of thrashing the student by deputy warden was recorded in a CCTV camera fixed in the school. An outsourced drawing teacher Sagar, who is the relative of Raju, copied the CCTV footage of the teacher thrashing the boy on his mobile phone and shared it in the local WhatsApp groups.

As the video went viral on social media, Regional Level Coordinator of Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions (TMREIS), Syed Ahmed conducted enquiry into the incident and instructed school authorities to take action on the teacher.

Based on higher officials’ instructions, school principal Mohammad Ali removed Nayeem from the service. Sagar was also removed for violating the school’s guidelines by sharing the video to outsiders.

