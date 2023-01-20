Friday, Jan 20, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 20 January 23
Telangana: Teachers’ transfers, promotions to commence from Jan 27

Hyderabad: The process for transfers and promotions of teachers working in the government and local body schools will commence from January 27.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Friday convened a meeting with School Education department officials and instructed them to start the process for transfers and promotions of teachers from January 27 in a transparent manner. She also instructed officials to issue a detailed schedule immediately.

Education department Secretary V Karuna and Director of School Education A Sridevasena among other officials took part in the meeting.

