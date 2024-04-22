Hyderabad’s Dhriti gears up for Asia Triathlon Cup

Dhriti Koujalgi, a triathlete from Hyderabad will represent India at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 April 2024, 11:04 PM

Dhriti Koujalgi

Hyderabad: Dhriti Koujalgi, a triathlete from Hyderabad will represent India at the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships in Pokhara, Nepal starting April 27.

A triathlon is a multi sport endurance event comprising swimming, cycling, and running, completed sequentially. Dhriti is under the guidance of coaches Ayush Yadav and Gokul Krishna and is ready to showcase her prowess on the international stage.

Also Read Youngest-ever Grandmaster D Gukesh wins FIDE candidates tournament