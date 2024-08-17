Telangana: Teenage girl dies of cardiac arrest after seeing her parents being attacked

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 August 2024, 11:32 AM

Representational Image

Suryapet: A 14-year-old girl allegedly died of cardiac arrest after witnessing her parents being attacked by relatives at their residence in Kottapalli village of Nagaram mandal of the district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Kasam Pavani.

According to reports, On Friday night, Kasam Somaiah and his wife were attacked by his cousins. Their daughter Pavani, who was present at home, started screaming and crying and suddenly collapsed. The attackers, who saw the girl collapsing, fled the scene.

The family members informed the police, who shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem. Somaiah is blaming his cousins for his daughter’s death. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.