Telangana: Ten injured in stary dog attack in Jagtial

All of them were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Kathalapur, where they were administered the anti-rabies vaccine

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11 September 2024, 05:02 PM

Representational Image

Jagital: Ten persons were injured in a stray dog’s attack in Bhushanraopet of Kathalapur mandal on Tuesday evening.

According to villagers, the dog attacked people who were walking in different localities of the village.

The injured ten were rushed to the Primary Health Centre at Kathalapur, where they were administered the anti-rabies vaccine.